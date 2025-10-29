Pyongyang conducts cruise missile test as Trump visits S. Korea

A test launch of a sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile at an unconfirmed location in North Korea, on Monday [STR/KCNA VIA KNS/AFP]

North Korea has test-fired multiple sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea.

The missiles were launched in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, flying for over two hours before accurately hitting their targets, News.Az reports, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Top military official Pak Jong Chon, who oversaw the test, said the launches marked “important successes” in advancing North Korea’s “nuclear forces” as a deterrent.

He added that the tests aimed to evaluate “the reliability of different strategic offensive means and impress their abilities upon the enemies,” emphasizing the country’s duty to continuously strengthen its nuclear combat posture.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff confirmed on Wednesday that the military detected North Korea’s preparations and that the cruise missiles were fired in the northwestern waters at approximately 3 p.m. local time (06:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The joint chiefs noted that South Korea and the U.S. are analyzing the weapons and maintaining a combined defense readiness capable of a “dominant response” to any North Korean provocation.

News.Az