Trump lands in South Korea, says Xi talks will be 'great outcome for world'

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his Asia trip, optimistic about striking a trade war truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping after summit talks with South Korea's Lee Jae Myung, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Arriving from Tokyo hours after North Korea test-fired a nuclear-capable cruise missile, Trump is due to address a summit of CEOs and meet with Lee in Gyeongju, a sleepy South Korean town filled with historic tombs and palaces.

The main item on Wednesday's agenda will be the unresolved trade agreement between the U.S. and South Korea, before an expected meeting with Xi on Thursday, the prospect of which has already buoyed global markets.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Gyeongju, Trump dismissed the North Korea missile test and said he was squarely focused on his meeting with the leader of the world's second-largest economy.

"The relationship with China is very good. So I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually," Trump said.

He expects to reduce U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing's commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, he added.

After arriving in the southern city of Busan, Trump strolled down a red carpet, shaking hands with officials as the band struck up a rendition of Village People's YMCA, a favourite of the U.S. president's often played at his political rallies. He then boarded his helicopter, heading for Gyeongju.

