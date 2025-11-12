Qantas flight makes emergency landing in Adelaide

The flight, which took off around 6:10 a.m., reportedly encountered smoke in the cabin shortly after takeoff, prompting the pilots to declare a PAN emergency to air traffic control, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The aircraft returned safely to Adelaide Airport, and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury.

A Qantas spokeswoman said company engineers would inspect the E190 aircraft later on Wednesday.

Three Liberal politicians were on-board the flight - including South Australian senator Leah Blyth - ahead of the party’s crucial meeting on net zero on Wednesday.

Senator Blyth told FIVEAA she had “an interesting start to the morning”.

“It wasn’t scary – it was unusual. Obviously we fly a fair bit (as politicians),” she said.

“I’ve never had a cabin fill with smoke quite like that before. That was certainly unusual.”

Ms Blyth praised the response of the Qantas pilots and cabin crew to the emergency.