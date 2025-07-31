Qarabag FK win boosts Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings, overtakes Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabag FK’s 1–0 win over Ireland’s Shelbourne in European competition has earned Azerbaijan 0.250 points in the UEFA country coefficient rankings, pushing the nation’s total to 18.375 points. With this result, Azerbaijan has climbed from 29th to 28th place, moving ahead of Russia, which currently holds 18.299 points.

Although Russian clubs have been absent from European tournaments since the 2022/23 season due to UEFA’s suspension, the country continues to receive 4.333 points per season as compensation. Should this bonus be granted again in May 2026, Russia’s total would rise to 22.632 points, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

To maintain their lead, Qarabag and other Azerbaijani clubs will need to deliver strong results throughout the 2025/26 European campaign.

News.Az