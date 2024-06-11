Qatar, Egypt receive Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal: ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar and Egypt have received a response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions responded Tuesday to "the most recent proposal for a ceasefire deal and the exchange of prisoners and detainees," it said.The two countries confirmed that they are mediating alongside the United States until an agreement is reached, but did not disclose details, according to the statement.The mediators "will examine the response and coordinate with the parties concerned regarding the next steps," it added.Meanwhile, a Hamas source confirmed to Xinhua that the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction has delivered its response regarding the ceasefire proposal to Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

News.Az