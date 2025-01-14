Qatar: Gaza truce talks in 'final stages'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar, a key mediator, stated on Tuesday that negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal were in their "final stages," expressing hope that an agreement could be reached "very soon," News.az reports citing Gulf Times .

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.Official spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Dr Majed al-Ansari, said that the ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations taking place in Doha have reached the final stages, expressing his hope to obtain good news, especially after overcoming the main obstacles of disagreement between the two parties.Dr. al-Ansari said during the weekly media briefing: "We believe that we have reached the final stages regarding the agreement, but we should not be overly optimistic until we obtain good news."Stressing that the draft has been delivered to the two parties and talks are now underway regarding the final details.The Foreign Ministry spokesman urged the two parties to sign the agreement and end the sufferings of the Palestinians in Gaza, the hostages and the prisoners. Stressing that there is no time limit for announcing the Gaza agreement, he said the main issues that hindered an agreement have been removed. Emphasizing that Qatar, Egypt and the United States are committed to everything that leads to the success of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, al-Ansari said that they are now at a point that is closest to reaching an agreement. He explained that "the pending details are related to the implementation of the terms of the agreement, noting that there is positive engagement in the negotiations.Al-Ansari reiterated the position of Qatar, saying: “We in Qatar have always affirmed our position on the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation. Talking about how to manage Gaza after the agreement is a Palestinian decision, he said emphasizing that "there is a very important guarantor and the mediators will be guarantors of the agreement."Al-Ansari also appreciated the efforts of the United States and the efforts of the administrations of current US President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump, with the launch of a "final round" of talks Tuesday in Doha aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and exchanging prisoners and detainees.He stressed that when the agreement is announced, the implementation of the ceasefire will begin.Regarding Syria, al-Ansari confirmed the continuation of the air bridge operated by Qatar to provide relief to the brothers in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions, explaining that the total aid delivered has reached 299 tonnes.

