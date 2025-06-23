Qatar strongly condemns Iran attack on US air base

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar strongly condemned the attack on the al-Udeid Air Base, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Majed al-Ansari, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes on X: "We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations charter."

He says Qatar's air defence systems "successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles" and the base had been evacuated earlier.

He adds: "All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others.

"We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack."

The spokesperson says Qatar reserves the right to respond "in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression".

