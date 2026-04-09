First passenger plane lands in Iraq after airspace reopening

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The first passenger aircraft in more than 40 days has landed in Iraq following the reopening of the country’s airspace, a source in Middle East air traffic control services confirmed, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the source, the flight arrived from Dubai and landed at Basrah International Airport, marking the first such arrival since a flight ban was imposed on February 28.

The source added that the aircraft avoided passing through Kuwaiti airspace, which remains closed, and instead took an alternative route to reach Iraq.

News.Az