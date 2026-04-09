BlackBerry forecasts strong revenue growth

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BlackBerry has signaled a strong recovery, forecasting first-quarter revenue above market expectations and declaring its long-running turnaround strategy complete.

The company expects revenue between $132 million and $140 million for the first quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $129.9 million, according to LSEG data. The upbeat outlook reflects growing demand across its cybersecurity and embedded software businesses, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Once a dominant name in the smartphone market, BlackBerry has successfully repositioned itself as a software-focused company, specializing in secure communications and connected device systems.

CEO John Giamatteo said the company now has a stronger financial foundation and greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

A major contributor to the company’s momentum is its QNX division, which develops secure, real-time operating systems used in critical embedded environments such as automobiles.

Revenue from QNX rose 20% to $78.7 million, while its royalty backlog climbed to around $950 million, signaling strong future demand.

Giamatteo noted that QNX’s role in safety-critical systems makes it less vulnerable to disruption from emerging technologies, including generic AI solutions.

BlackBerry’s secure communications unit also posted solid gains, with revenue rising 8% to $72.5 million. The division continues to benefit from strong demand among government clients, which account for roughly 75% of its revenue.

With improved financial health, the company is now exploring strategic options to accelerate growth. These may include targeted acquisitions to strengthen its QNX segment, as well as potential share buybacks.

BlackBerry’s transformation highlights how legacy tech companies can reinvent themselves in fast-changing markets. Its focus on cybersecurity and embedded systems positions it to benefit from long-term trends in connected devices, automotive technology, and digital security.

News.Az