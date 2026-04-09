IRGC commander praises ‘regret-inducing’ response to enemies

Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani made the remarks in a message issued on Thursday, a day after a ceasefire was announced following 40 days of US–Israeli strikes on Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“God bless you, the brave fighters of the Resistance Front, who, with your accurate understanding of events, took a decisive, courageous and heroic decision and inflicted regret-inducing lessons on the enemies of mankind while remaining fully vigilant and ready,” he wrote.

“I thank your unique and exemplary efforts.”

In a separate message on the same day, Qa’ani said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through what he described as attacks on Lebanon, had sought to demonstrate that he was “more ferocious and merciless than the US — his humiliated boss”.

He added that Israel’s history was marked by crimes against humanity, including the killing of civilians, women and children.

“The enemy should know that a harsh and regret-inducing punishment is awaiting it,” the IRGC commander warned.