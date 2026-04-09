Russia labels Nobel-winning Memorial an “extremist” group

The ruling, delivered during a closed-door hearing in Moscow, creates a legal basis for authorities to prosecute individuals associated with the group. This includes those who support its work, donate to it, or share its publications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under Russian law, extremist designations carry severe consequences. Anyone found cooperating with or promoting the activities of Memorial could now face criminal charges, fines, or imprisonment.

Memorial, one of Russia’s most prominent rights organizations and a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, has long documented political repression and historical abuses, including Soviet-era crimes.

Shortly before the verdict, Memorial said it expected the outcome and described the case as part of a broader effort to silence dissent.

“The case against Memorial is yet another attempt to intimidate all dissent in the country and force civil society into silence,” the organization said in a statement.

The move is the latest in a series of measures taken by Russian authorities in recent years to restrict independent organizations, media outlets, and activists. Critics say such steps have significantly narrowed space for free expression and public debate.

The designation of Memorial as an extremist group signals a deepening of restrictions on civil society in Russia. It raises concerns internationally about freedom of speech, historical accountability, and the safety of activists and organizations operating within the country.