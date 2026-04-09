CoreWeave lands $21B AI cloud deal with Meta

The deal, announced Thursday, will see CoreWeave supply large-scale cloud capacity to Meta through December 2032, significantly expanding an already established partnership between the two companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The agreement comes as Meta ramps up its infrastructure to support increasingly complex AI workloads, including advanced models and data-intensive applications.

As AI systems grow more powerful, companies are racing to secure reliable and scalable computing resources, making cloud providers like CoreWeave key players in the evolving ecosystem.

Following the announcement, CoreWeave’s shares rose nearly 8% in premarket trading, while Meta’s stock also edged higher, reflecting investor confidence in the long-term value of the partnership.

The expanded agreement deepens collaboration between the two firms, positioning CoreWeave as a critical infrastructure partner for Meta’s AI ambitions over the remainder of the decade.

The $21 billion deal highlights the scale of investment flowing into AI infrastructure and the growing importance of specialized cloud providers. As competition intensifies, partnerships like this are likely to shape the future of AI development and deployment globally.