Deadly strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, casualties rise

The assault targeted the city and surrounding areas in the Zaporizhzhia region, with reports of guided aerial bombs and multiple launch rocket systems being used. Thick smoke was seen rising above the city following several blasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, said initial reports confirmed injuries among civilians, including a woman hurt when residential buildings were struck.

Updated figures later indicated that at least one person was killed and four others wounded as a result of the attack. Emergency services are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.

In the nearby village of Balabyne, several private homes were destroyed during the shelling. Medical teams were deployed to assist the injured, while authorities worked to evaluate the scale of destruction across affected areas.

Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding region have been subjected to frequent strikes in recent weeks. Earlier in April, Russian forces carried out ballistic missile attacks on the city, while previous incidents in March included drone strikes that caused casualties and damage to critical infrastructure.

Officials say these continued attacks have disrupted daily life, damaged residential areas, and led to repeated power outages in parts of the region.

The latest strikes highlight the ongoing risks faced by civilians in frontline regions of Ukraine. As attacks persist, concerns are growing over humanitarian conditions and the resilience of critical infrastructure in heavily targeted areas like Zaporizhzhia.