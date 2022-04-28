Quad leaders to meet in Japan next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 24, Tokyo will host the summit of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations – the United States, Japan, Australia and India, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“US President Biden will visit Japan on May 22-24. He is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 23, and take part in the summit of the Quad nations on May 24, Matsuno said.

However, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary declined to reveal the summit’s agenda.

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan to boost cooperation between the US and the two countries.

News.Az