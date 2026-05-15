Drake drops ‘Iceman’ alongside two surprise albums

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After a two-year wait, fans of Drake finally received the rapper’s long-anticipated new album Iceman, which also includes appearances from comedian Shane Gillis and media personality DJ Akademiks, News.Az reports, citing Rolling Stone.

The reveal came at the conclusion of the Iceman livestream, where Drake presented three hard drives before text appeared on-screen stating, “I made this so that I could make this.” Moments later, two additional surprise projects — Habibti and Maid Of Honour — were unveiled.

All three albums were released simultaneously on Friday.

The back-to-back releases arrive amid enormous anticipation, marking Drake’s first solo project since his high-profile 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The rivalry significantly impacted Drake’s public image after Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us earned multiple Grammy Awards and dominated headlines.

After months of speculation surrounding the feud, Iceman gives listeners insight into Drake’s perspective on the widely publicized battle. The album features production from longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, alongside contributions from Overkst, OK, and several other producers. Artists including Future and rising performer Mollysantana also appear on the project. Previously previewed tracks from Drake’s livestreams, including What Did I Miss? and National Treasure, are included on the album as well.

Throughout the record, Drake directly addresses Lamar and the explosive impact of Not Like Us, the diss track that portrayed him as a “Certified Pedophile.” Drake responds with pointed lyrics targeting Lamar’s image, including bars such as, “White kids listen to you cuz they feelin’ some guilt.” He also references claims that around 100 million streams connected to Lamar allegedly disappeared, echoing his accusations that Universal Music Group artificially boosted the song’s success through bot activity.

Other lyrics revisit accusations Drake made during the pair’s 2024 exchange of diss tracks. On one song, he raps, “Your baby momma ain’t even post a single, damn, where she at?” He also suggests that members of Lamar’s camp previously attempted to reconcile the conflict before tensions resurfaced. “You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing,” Drake says on the record.

Iceman arrives in the aftermath of the rap industry feud that intensified following We Don’t Trust You by Metro Boomin and Future, along with the release of the single Like That, which featured Kendrick Lamar.

News.Az