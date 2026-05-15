Chaos in Havana as massive blackouts spark street protests

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Protests erupted across Havana as Cuba faced its worst rolling blackouts in decades, leaving many parts of the capital without electricity for up to 22 hours a day. The demonstrations came after Cuba’s energy minister Vicente de la O Levy admitted on state television that the country had “absolutely no fuel” amid continuing pressure linked to restrictions on oil supplies to the island.

According to officials, the energy crisis has worsened sharply over the past week, with entire districts of Havana spending almost full days in darkness as authorities struggle to stabilize the electricity system, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets overnight, blocking roads with burning piles of rubbish, banging pots and pans, and shouting demands for electricity to be restored.

Peaceful protests were seen in several parts of the capital, marking the largest single night of demonstrations since Cuba’s energy crisis began.

Witnesses said that in some areas, crowds immediately cheered and dispersed once electricity returned. Despite a heavy police presence throughout the city, security forces reportedly mostly monitored the gatherings without intervening directly.

News.Az