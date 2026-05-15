King Charles visits Golders Green after shocking stabbing attack

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King Charles visited Golders Green on Thursday to show solidarity with the Jewish community following the stabbing attack that left two Jewish men injured last month.

The visit came after the 29 April incident in Highfield Avenue, where two men were stabbed and later taken to hospital for treatment. During the visit, members of the public greeted the King warmly, with some shouting “long live the King” and thanking him for coming to the area, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Charles responded sympathetically as residents described the attack as horrific, saying: “It’s a dangerous world, isn’t it?”

The King visited a Jewish Care charity centre where he met victims Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, also known as Norman Shine. He was joined by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

Mr Shine, who was stabbed in the neck during the attack near a bus stop, later spoke about the warmth and concern shown by the monarch during their meeting. He said he felt genuine support from the King and described him as “a genuine friend” of the Jewish community.

Charles also met members of the Jewish volunteer security group Shomrim, who helped respond during the incident. Speaking with them, he asked whether they were trained to disarm attackers.

Police later charged 45-year-old Essa Suleiman with three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors allege he first attacked a longtime friend at a home in Southwark before travelling to Golders Green, where two additional victims were stabbed.

Large crowds gathered during the royal visit, with many residents lining the streets to shake the King’s hand and thank him personally. Children and families were also seen waiting to greet the monarch.

Following the attack, the UK terror threat level was raised to severe, meaning authorities believe another attack is highly likely within the next six months.

News.Az