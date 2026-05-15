UN issues urgent warning over deportees facing death after US transfers

The rare public appeal increased pressure on Equatorial Guinea after several deportees claimed they were being held in “prison-like” conditions and told they could soon be expelled to countries they had previously fled, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Human rights experts said international law prohibits sending people to places where their lives, freedom or physical safety could be at risk.

The controversy comes after the Trump administration reached agreements with multiple countries to receive deportees as part of a broader mass deportation policy. According to reports, Equatorial Guinea received millions of dollars to accept third-country nationals who had previously been granted protections against deportation.

Several migrants transferred to the African country reportedly said officials had already issued temporary travel documents to prepare for their removal to their home nations.

One woman identified only as Esther said she fled her country after being arrested and tortured by authorities before eventually reaching the United States through South America and Mexico.

She said a US immigration judge had granted her protection from deportation because of the danger she faced if returned home. However, she was later detained during a routine immigration check-in and eventually flown to Equatorial Guinea without being informed of her destination beforehand.

Esther described being confined to a guarded hotel room in Malabo with limited access to hygiene products, clothing and medical care. She said she feared she would be imprisoned or killed if sent back to her homeland.

Human rights groups said at least 28 people transferred to Equatorial Guinea had previously been granted protection under US immigration law or the Convention Against Torture.

Lawyers and advocacy organizations warned that several deportees had already been forcibly returned to dangerous environments, including individuals persecuted over political views, religion or sexual orientation.

The UN and African human rights experts also expressed concern over what they described as a growing international trend of sending migrants and asylum seekers to third countries without sufficient protections for their safety or legal rights.

Advocates said the agreements risk violating international law and exposing vulnerable people to severe abuse, while calls continue for governments to halt such deportation arrangements.