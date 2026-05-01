Queen Camilla concludes US State Visit with a stop at Virginia Horse Farm - VIDEO

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Queen Camilla wrapped up her high-profile state visit to the United States on Thursday with a personal stop at a renowned horse farm in Middleburg, Virginia.

The outing served as the final engagement of a week-long tour alongside King Charles III, highlighting her long-standing passion for equestrian welfare, News.Az reports, citing People.

During the visit, the Queen met with local breeders and trainers, observing demonstrations of sustainable farming and equine therapy programs. As a dedicated supporter of several horse-related charities in the UK, Camilla spent time touring the stables and speaking with staff about the shared heritage of equestrian sport between the two nations.

The Virginia stop provided a relaxed conclusion to a rigorous schedule that included a state dinner at the White House and several diplomatic meetings in Washington D.C. Following the visit, the royal couple departed for the United Kingdom, marking the end of their first major official tour of 2026.

News.Az