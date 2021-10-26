Queen Elizabeth congratulates Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Queen Elizabeth's congratulatory message to Azerbaijan was read out in the House of Lords, the Azerbaijani Embassy in London told News.Az.

A few days ago, Qurban Hussain, a member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, addressed a question to the government, asking about what the steps the UK has taken to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the latter’s independence.

Answering the question on behalf of the British government, Lord Goldsmith conveyed the congratulations of Queen Elizabeth II to Azerbaijan. He noted that the UK government continues to work to further strengthen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Referring to the recent telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and British Minister for the European Neighborhood and US Region Wendy Morton, Lord Goldsmith stressed the steps to deepen relations between the two countries, especially in trade and English language teaching.

News.Az