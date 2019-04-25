Yandex metrika counter

Rada votes for Kyiv to host NATO Parliamentary Assembly in May 2020

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on holding the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Ky

Resolution No 10091 was supported by 235 Members of Parliament at a plenary session on April 25.

An organizing committee will be created to prepare and hold the NATO Parliamentary Assembly event; the committee will be headed by the parliament’s speaker, the resolution says.

The organizing committee must, within two weeks, approve a plan of activities for preparing the session.

News.Az


