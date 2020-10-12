Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election

Emomali Rahmon won 90.92% of the vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election, Chairman of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda said on Monday, TASS reports.

"Emomali Rahmon secured 90.92% [of the vote]," Khudoyorzoda said. According to the election authority, the voter turnout reached 85.39%.

News.Az