Yandex metrika counter

Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election

  • World
  • Share
Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election

Emomali Rahmon won 90.92% of the vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election, Chairman of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda said on Monday, TASS reports. 

"Emomali Rahmon secured 90.92% [of the vote]," Khudoyorzoda said. According to the election authority, the voter turnout reached 85.39%.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      