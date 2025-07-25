Rapper GloRilla criticizes police following arrest amid home burglary investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla has expressed frustration after her arrest on drug charges during an investigation into a burglary at her Atlanta home.

The 25-year-old artist, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was not at home when three suspects attempted to break into her house in the early hours of Sunday. At the time, GloRilla was performing at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Despite being a victim of the home invasion, Woods was later arrested on two charges: possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Police said they discovered a “significant amount” of marijuana while investigating the incident.

“Long story short, my house gets home invaded and I’m the only one that gets arrested,” GloRilla wrote on social media, adding: “While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA All-Star Game & instead of focusing on finding the suspects, they focus on some cannabis.”

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman acknowledged the burglary and assured the public that the department is “committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” while also emphasizing the importance of enforcing drug laws.

However, GloRilla’s legal team disputed the police account, stating that the officers seized what they believed to be only a small amount of marijuana. Her lawyers condemned the arrest as a “disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” criticizing authorities for focusing on drug possession rather than the violent home invasion.

According to police reports, an occupant of the home fired a weapon at the intruders, who fled without causing injuries. During the search, deputies detected a strong odor of narcotics and found marijuana in plain view inside the master bedroom closet.

Woods voluntarily surrendered to Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday and was released on a $22,260 bond.

GloRilla has risen rapidly in the hip-hop world, with recent Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Rap Performance for her hit “Yeah Glo!” She has also collaborated with major artists including Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’s J-Hope.

