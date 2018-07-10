Real Madrid announce they have agreed to sell football star Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy's Juventus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talks between the two clubs and Ronaldo’s camp emerged early last week and have accelerated in recent days, APA reports.

In an open letter to fans, Ronaldo thanked Real for his nine years spent with the La Liga giants.

“These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life.

“I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

“However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me."

