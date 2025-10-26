Real Madrid beat Barcelona in Spanish Football Championship match - VIDEO

Real Madrid players celebrate their victory at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 26 , 2025. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in a home match of the 10th round of the Spanish Football Championship, News.Az reports.

The winning team's goals were scored by Kylian Mbappé (22nd minute) and Jude Bellingham (43rd). Fermín López (38th) scored for the losing team. Mbappé missed a penalty in the 52nd minute. The Frenchman became the third player in the 21st century to score in four consecutive matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​following Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The teams played their 305th match in history. Real Madrid won their 112th game, while Barcelona won 129 times. 64 of the matches ended in a draw. This was the teams' first head-to-head match of the season.

Real Madrid has consolidated its lead in the Spanish league table with 27 points. Barcelona is in second place with 22 points. Real Madrid hosts Valencia on November 1st, while Barcelona plays Elche at home the following day.

News.Az