UN launches $5.2M green initiative to boost Nairobi climate resilience

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The United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat have launched a 5.2 million U.S. dollar project to transform Nairobi into a hub for climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility, the five year initiative will pilot green neighborhood solutions in Kamukunji, aiming to improve living conditions for over 85,000 residents, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The project will focus on climate resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, green public spaces and improved waste management, while mobilizing public and private investment to scale similar models across Kenya.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said the initiative highlights how local action can deliver environmental and social benefits, while UN-Habitat chief Anaclaudia Rossbach emphasized the role of cities in leading climate solutions.

Kenyan minister Alice Wahome said the project supports the country’s goal of building inclusive and resilient cities.

News.Az