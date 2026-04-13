Trump ramps up attack on Pope Leo

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Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Pope Leo XIV, asserting that the pontiff's opposition was "wrong."

Trump again described the pope as “weak on crime”, repeating criticism he made in a social media post in which he also called him “terrible for foreign policy”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The remarks come after Pope Leo said the Vatican’s appeals for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel, adding that he did not fear the Trump administration.

News.Az