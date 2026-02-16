Real Madrid faces Benfica again in Champions League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid and coach Alvaro Arbeloa face a vital moment in the season in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

It's not yet three weeks since Benfica's epic 4-2 win in the last game of the group stage which saw a 98th minute goal from goalkeeper Anatolly Trubin qualify Jose Mourinho's side for the play-off, while condemning Real Madrid to play two extra games it could have done without in a packed season, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Real Madrid paid a heavy price for that defeat, with both Raul Asencio and Rodrygo shown red cards in the closing moments and both are suspended for Tuesday's return to Lisbon.

Asencio's suspension is a problem given that Dean Huijsen is struggling for form in central defense, as shown by the penalty he conceded in Saturday's 4-1 win at home to Real Socieda. With David Alaba the only other available central defender, Arbeloa will have to choose between the Austrian or dropping Aurelien Tchouameni back from midfield.

Jude Bellingham is also out with his hamstring injury, but Kylian Mbappe should be available after sitting out against Real Sociedad due to a slight physical problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's return at right back gives the team more creative options, with the former Liverpool defender's ability to hit long passes, along with his effectiveness from set pieces.

Benfica coach Mourinho is of course well known to Real Madrid after his spell as coach and Mourinho has even been mooted as a possible replacement for Arbeloa if things down work out for the former B-team boss between now and the end of the season.

Mourinho knows Real Madrid's strengths and weaknesses and had Arbeloa as one of his lieutenants during his years at the Bernabeu, so not just the tactical, but also the psychological battle between the two is likely to be points of interest in the two games over the coming week.

News.Az