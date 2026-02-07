FC Barcelona officially withdraws from European Super League project

+ ↺ − 16 px

FC Barcelona announced on Saturday that it has formally withdrawn from the Super League project.

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project," informed the club on its official website, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Arsenal weigh late move for Newcastle midfielder Tonali

West Ham sign winger Adama Traore from Fulham

Tottenham in talks with Liverpool for Andy Robertson

Liverpool surpass Man Utd as Real Madrid remain football’s top earners

The news leaves Real Madrid as the only surviving team in the plan which was initially opened with 12 teams in 2021.

The project quickly suffered a setback when the Premier League clubs involved withdrew, followed by the Italian teams and Atletico Madrid under pressure following protests from supporters.

With Real Madrid and FC Barcelona the only two surviving teams in the project, relations between the two Spanish clubs have deteriorated in recent years, due partly to the Negreira refereeing scandal, which has seen Barcelona accused of making payments to the former Vice-President of Spain's referees over a long period of time and for which Barcelona has not received any punishment, either sporting or financial.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa made reference to the scandal in his press conference on Saturday, commenting that "nobody can understand how the biggest scandal in the Spanish game has still not been resolved."

News.Az