Real Madrid sack manager Xabi Alonso

In a surprising move, Real Madrid announced that they have parted ways with manager Xabi Alonso with immediate effect.

"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end," the Spanish club said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The move came hours after Real Madrid was defeated by Barcelona 3-2 at the final of the King Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

"Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home," the statement noted.



"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," it added.

Alonso was appointed as Real Madrid manager in the summer after leaving Bayer Leverkusen, who he led to the German title two years ago.

