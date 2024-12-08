Rebels say Syria free of Assad after reports he has fled
@BBC
Rebel forces have declared Syria "free", saying the "tyrant" President Bashar al-Assad has left, News.az reports citing BBC.
It is the end of a dark era and the beginning of a new one, HTS says on Telegram.
People who were displaced or were imprisoned by the Assad regime's half-century reign can now come home, the rebels say.
It will be a "new Syria" where "everyone lives in peace and justice prevails", HTS says.
