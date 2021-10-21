‘Recent events related to opening of Zangazur corridor show we are achieving what we want’ – Azerbaijani president

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the issue of opening the Zangazur corridor as he met with members of the general public of Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

“As you know, times there was no airport in Zangilan in Soviet. But there will be not just an airport, but an international airport here,” said President Aliyev, stressing that Zangilan will become the transport and logistical center of Azerbaijan.

“The Zangazur corridor passes through here, the railway and the Horadiz-Aghband highway are under construction. Recent events related to the opening of the Zangazur corridor show that we are achieving what we want,” the head of state added.

News.Az