Record-high number of Americans want to leave the US, suggests poll

A record-high number of Americans want to permanently move to another country, suggests a Gallup opinion poll whose data was made public on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the poll, 16 per cent of Americans said they wanted to leave the country for good. Sociologists relate these moods to the presidency of Donald Trump. Under his predecessor Barack Obama, 10 per cent of the polled Americans said they wanted to leave the country and about 11 per cent said they would want to permanently move to another country during the administration of George W. Bush.

During the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, 30 per cent of Americans under 30 years of age said they would want to leave the US for good, the poll suggested, adding that 40 per cent of women younger than 30 would like to get out of the country.

A total of 1,000 Americans aged 15 and older took part in the poll carried out in 2017 and 2018.

News.Az

