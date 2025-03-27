Reddit and X down: Users report widespread outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Users of Reddit and X encountered widespread service disruptions Thursday afternoon — with both platforms experiencing intermittent outages, according to data from Downdetector.

Reports of issues began spiking around 3 p.m. ET as thousands of users flooded Downdetector, a site that tracks real-time problems and outages across websites and services, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

At the peak, more than 30,000 users reported issues accessing Reddit, while over 15,000 flagged problems with X.

On Reddit, users cited problems loading posts, logging in and accessing subreddits while X users said they were having issues with timeline loading, posting and direct messaging.

The cause of the outages remains unclear.

Neither company has commented on whether the issues were related or coincidental.

These disruptions follow a string of recent tech outages impacting major platforms, raising renewed concerns over infrastructure reliability as more users depend on these services for communication and content.

News.Az