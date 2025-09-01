Renault appoints ex-Mercedes executive Katrin Adt to lead Dacia

+ ↺ − 16 px

French automaker Renault has appointed former Mercedes-Benz vice president Katrin Adt as managing director of its low-cost Dacia brand, the company announced Monday. Adt succeeds Denis Le Vot, who was considered a frontrunner for the Renault CEO role and will now leave the company.

The move is part of a broader management overhaul under new CEO François Provost, who took the helm in July following the sudden departure of former chief Luca De Meo. Renault also promoted Fabrice Cambolive, previously head of the Renault brand, to the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Provost said the changes aim to make the company more agile amid rising competition and weak demand that led to a profit warning earlier this year. “To meet all the challenges facing us, we need an organisation capable of making faster decisions, executing more efficiently, and being ever closer to its customers,” he said.

Adt brings extensive experience in retail and brand management, having previously served as CEO of the Smart brand and Mercedes-Benz Own Retail Europe, before becoming vice president of corporate audit.

Analyst Michael Foundoukidis of ODDO BHF highlighted her retail expertise as particularly valuable for Dacia. “Dacia is an extremely retail-focused brand, more so than others. So that brings in some new blood,” he said.

News.Az