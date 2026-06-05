Death toll from Sri Lanka elderly care facility rises to 13

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The death toll from a fire that broke out at an elderly care facility in Sri Lanka’s Western Province on Wednesday evening has climbed to 13, News.Az reports, citing the Daily Mirror.

Another victim, who was severely injured, died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to authorities, following the incident in Anguruwatota, Horana, rescuers managed to safely evacuate 44 individuals from the facility without injuries, while seven others were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said five more individuals are under treatment for critical injuries sustained in the blaze.

News.Az