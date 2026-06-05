Moscow concerned over arrest of pro-Russian activist in Georgia

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Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has expressed concern over the arrest in Georgia of pro-Russian activist Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, who has been charged with espionage. The Russian diplomat described him as a long-standing advocate of normalisation in Russian–Georgian relations and voiced concern over his fate.

“Of course, his fate cannot but cause concern. I would also note that he has a seriously ill elderly father under his care,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry regards Rtskhiladze as a public figure engaged in work on historical memory, the search for those killed during the Second World War, the restoration of memorials, and highlighting the contribution of the Georgian people to the victory over Nazism.

“All contacts were conducted openly and officially,” she added.

Zakharova also pointed out that the arrest took place shortly after Rtskhiladze announced a project to “monitor Russophobia” in Georgia’s public space.

“Apparently, certain forces are interested in concealing information about manifestations of xenophobia from the international public,” she said.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that Moscow respects Georgia’s sovereignty and legislation, but expects the Georgian authorities “to look into this matter”.

Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, head of the Eurasian Institute NGO, was detained by the State Security Service in Tbilisi on 30 May on espionage charges. He is known in Georgia as a vocal supporter of closer ties with Russia, regularly expressing pro-Russian positions, taking part in 9 May commemorations, and criticising the country’s Euro-Atlantic orientation.

According to the investigative outlet iFact, Rtskhiladze received funding from the Pravfond foundation, which is linked to Russian state structures, for campaigns promoting a Russian interpretation of history and politics.

One of his most recent initiatives was the “monitoring of Russophobia in Georgia”, aimed at documenting such cases and advocating for legal mechanisms to address them.

According to the State Security Service, Rtskhiladze allegedly cooperated with the intelligence services of two foreign states, which have not been publicly identified.

Based on open-source information in Georgian media and among analysts, speculation has emerged that the suspects may have been accused of passing information to Russia and Iran.

Shortly after Rtskhiladze’s arrest, the State Security Service announced a second arrest in a separate espionage case. Journalist Irakli Chikhladze was detained on suspicion of collecting and passing information to a foreign intelligence service through professional contacts. Georgian media have linked the case to a European country.

The Tbilisi City Court ordered both suspects to be remanded in custody on 1 June. Neither Rtskhiladze nor Chikhladze has admitted guilt. Their lawyers argue that the evidence presented does not substantiate the charges and that the two cases are unrelated beyond the common espionage article, under which the defendants face eight to 12 years in prison.

News.Az