Iran blasts US, Israel over deaths of children in conflicts

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the United States and Israel for what he described as the killing of innocent children in various countries through war, occupation and bombardment.

Baghaei made the remarks in a post on X on Thursday, marking the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said the occasion honours the memory of children who were “destined to dream, study, and build their future” but became victims of war, occupation and bombardment before they could experience life.

“From Gaza and the West Bank to Beirut, Minab, Lamerd, Tehran, and many other places across Iran and the world, wherever children have perished under the bombs and missiles of the United States and the Israeli regime, the truth is the same: no military objective, no political interest, and no security pretext can ever justify the killing of children,” he said, referring to what he described as US-Israeli strikes on a primary school in Minab and a sports hall in Lamerd on 28 February 2026.

“Children are neither parties to war nor instruments of it. They are the living conscience of humanity. Every child killed or maimed is a burial of a part of our shared humanity,” he added.

He also attached an image of Mahya Sedighi Saber, who was killed in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh last year during what Iran describes as the first US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran in June 2025.

News.Az