Azerbaijan crowned European minifootball champion for second time
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Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s national minifootball team has been crowned European champion for the second time after defeating Ukraine 2-0 in the final of the European Minifootball Championship held in Bratislava, Slovakia, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Azerbaijan’s goals were scored by Mirmehdi Rzayev and Isa Atayev.
By Aysel Mammadzada