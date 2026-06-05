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Azerbaijan crowned European minifootball champion for second time

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Azerbaijan crowned European minifootball champion for second time
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s national minifootball team has been crowned European champion for the second time after defeating Ukraine 2-0 in the final of the European Minifootball Championship held in Bratislava, Slovakia, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan’s goals were scored by Mirmehdi Rzayev and Isa Atayev.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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