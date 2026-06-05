Bitcoin sinks below $63,000, the lowest level since February

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Bitcoin extended losses early Thursday, falling to $63,000 for the first time since February 24, News.Az reports, citing CoinDesk.

The cryptocurrency has lost over 14% this week alone and 21% over the past four weeks, according to CoinDesk data.

The selloff has driven demand for protective options strategies, pushing the fear gauge — the 30-day implied volatility index BVIV — to 53.17, its highest level since April 2.

Investors withdrew another $50 million from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, marking the 13th consecutive trading day of outflows. These funds are widely viewed as a proxy for institutional demand.

“A broad sell-off in crypto, which started with Strategy’s transfer triggering ETF outflows and is now fueled by speculative news about Mt. Gox liquidations, signals a potential continued sell-off. BTC at $50k is a level some are starting to talk about as a bottom this year,” said Paul Howard, senior director at liquidity provider Wincent.

“Whilst there is a long way to go, the absence of catalysts and the movement of liquidity into other tech sectors such as AI indicate we have further volatility ahead,” he added.

Some traders are now closely watching the $60,000 level as a potential area of support. During the February crash, prices briefly approached this zone on some exchanges before stabilizing.

“The first major zone I’m watching is the low $60k region, because that is where a lot of important pieces start coming together. We have the local low around $59.9k. We have the 200-week moving average now sitting in that same general area,” analysts at data tracking platform Material Indicators said.

“That does not guarantee support. It simply tells us this is where the market should have to make a decision,” they added.

News.Az