Modi urges Indians to cut fuel use, avoid gold purchases

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to reduce their consumption of fuels such as petrol and diesel, and to avoid purchasing gold over the next year in an effort to save foreign exchange, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a public rally in India’s southern state of Telangana on Sunday evening, Modi also said that work-from-home practices should be encouraged and that people should consider car-pooling when traveling between home and office.

India typically imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements and is among the world’s largest importers of gold.

According to a report by All India Radio, the Prime Minister’s appeal comes at a time when global crude oil prices have surged from around 70 dollars per barrel to approximately 126 dollars per barrel, driven by escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az