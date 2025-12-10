Rep. Massie introduces bill to withdraw US from NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced HR 6508, known as the NATO Act, proposing that the United States withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“NATO is a Cold War relic. We should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our own country, not socialist countries,” Massie said, News.Az reports, citing the US House website.

Massie argued that NATO, created to counter the Soviet Union, has outlived its original purpose since the Soviet collapse over 30 years ago. He highlighted the financial and strategic costs to U.S. taxpayers, saying, “U.S. participation has cost trillions of dollars and continues to risk U.S. involvement in foreign wars. Our Constitution did not authorize permanent foreign entanglements, something our Founding Fathers explicitly warned us against. America should not be the world’s security blanket—especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense.”

News.Az