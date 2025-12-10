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Thomas Massie
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US President Donald Trump has reinforced his influence over the Republican Party after voters in northern Kentucky defeated long-time congressman Thomas Massie in a closely watched primary contest.20 May 2026-10:26
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U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, has introduced a bill calling for the United States to withdraw from NATO. The bill, HR 6508, is proposed under the title Not A Trusted Organization Act — the NATO Act.11 Dec 2025-13:38
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Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced HR 6508, known as the NATO Act, proposing that the United States withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).10 Dec 2025-13:56
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