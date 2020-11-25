Resolution of France's Senate nothing more than piece of paper for Azerbaijan - presidential aide

The draft resolution passed by the French Senate on the recognition of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” is nothing but a piece of paper, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.

Hajiyev reminded that on November 18, a group of senators, influenced by the Armenian diaspora and lobby, presented draft resolution 145 “On the need to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh republic” at the Presidium of the French Senate.

He noted that the document was discussed and adopted on November 25.

“I would like to emphasize that for Azerbaijan this resolution is nothing but an ordinary piece of paper. This piece of paper, adopted in the name of narrow political ambitions, along with a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, raises serious questions related to the activities of France as a co-chairing country of the Minsk Group and a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” he said.

The top official described such provocative step by the Senate as a manifestation of the traditional pro-Armenian position of French political circles.

"The open pro-Armenian position of France, which has forgotten that a mediating country must be impartial and fair, has become one of the main factors hindering the peaceful resolution of the conflict. It is this support that encouraged aggressive Armenia to continue the status quo and strengthen the fact of occupation,” Hajiyev said.

News.Az