Restriction on entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron to be lifted from September 8

Azerbaijan is once again taking the measures to mitigate the quarantine regime, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Following the sanitary and epidemiological situation, a decision was made on additional mitigating measures in the following directions from 00:00 (GMT+4) September 8, 2020:

According to the decision, the restrictions on entry and exit from Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region (except for intercity and inter-regional passenger transportation) will be lifted.

News.Az