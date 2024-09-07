Review of the first week of September in the war in Ukraine
In the first week of Septembe r, significant events occurred in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, impacting current military operations and international reactions.
Ukrainian forces launched a surprising offensive into Russia's Kursk region , and despite Russian attempts to push them back, Ukrainian troops are maintaining their positions. This offensive is having a significant effect on Russian military capabilities across the front.
Meanwhile, Russian forces are focused on capturing the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops have made some advances near Chasiv Yar, southeast of Kupyansk, and in the Kherson direction.
On September 3, Russia launched a major missile strike on a military training facility in Poltava, killing at least 55 people and injuring 328. Another strike on Lviv on September 5 claimed the lives of 7 people, including three children.
Ukraine's air defense forces reported intercepting 60 out of the 78 missiles launched by Russia during a nighttime assault.
The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $250 million. The UK plans to supply 650 lightweight multi-role missiles by the end of the year. Discussions are underway regarding the possible supply of long-range AGM-159 JASSM missiles to Ukraine.
Ukraine experienced a significant government reshuffle, with six ministers submitting their resignations. Andrii Sybiha was appointed as the new foreign minister.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that countries like China, India, and Brazil could mediate future peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.
Iran is reportedly preparing to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described China as a "decisive supporter" of the Russian invasion, pointing to the use of Chinese-made components in Russian military systems.
There are growing concerns over reports of Russian forces executing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainian prosecutors have launched investigations into multiple such incidents.
These developments highlight the ongoing intensity of the conflict, its impact on civilians, and continued international involvement in the war.
