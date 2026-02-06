Doncic exits early with leg soreness as Lakers beat 76ers

Doncic is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left hamstring on Friday, according to a source familiar with his evaluation plans, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Before exiting, Doncic recorded 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting, along with four rebounds, two assists and five turnovers in 16 minutes of action. He was substituted out with 3:03 remaining in the first half and did not return after halftime.

Rui Hachimura replaced Doncic in the starting lineup to begin the second half and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Lakers went on to secure a 119-115 victory.

Dončić has now missed eight games this season due to various leg-related injuries. Entering Thursday’s game, he was leading the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game, while also averaging 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Thursday marked just the 10th game this season in which Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves were all available together. James missed the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica affecting his lower back and right side, while Reaves returned earlier this week after a 19-game absence caused by a left calf strain.