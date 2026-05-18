Myanmar hosts Southeast Asian Bodybuilding Championships in Yangon

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Myanmar is hosting the 20th Southeast Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Yangon, bringing together athletes from across the region for a five-day competition running from May 14 to 18.

The event features competitors from eight countries taking part in multiple bodybuilding categories at the Myanmar Convention Centre, with both preliminary rounds and finals held at the main venue, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Myanmar has entered 39 bodybuilders into the championship, competing across different height, weight and physique divisions. The programme also includes an opening ceremony, team events and overall title contests.

Organisers say the championships gather some of Southeast Asia’s leading strength and physique athletes, making it one of the region’s key annual sporting events.

News.Az