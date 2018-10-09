Richard Mills: No hidden message on Karabakh in Trump’s congratulations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement of the U.S. President Donald Trump sent to Armenia on Independence Day and to Azerbaijan in May does not contain any secret or hidden message on Karabakh, the outgoing US Ambassador Richard Mills said during his last meeting with reporters in Yerevan on Tuesday.

His comment came in response to comment on President Trump’s statement, which said: “the coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

He recalled that both countries have recently seen political developments: elections in Azerbaijan and the spring events in Armenia, news.am reports.

“I think what the president is referring to is the hope and expectation that with these events behind us there might be new energy, new ability from both governments to take a look at the process and bring new energy, new focus, and ideas,” he emphasized.

News.Az

News.Az