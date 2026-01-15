Yandex metrika counter

Richemont Q3 sales beat forecasts as China recovers

  • World
  • Share
Richemont Q3 sales beat forecasts as China recovers
Photo: Reuters

Luxury group Richemont, owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, reported an 11% rise in third-quarter sales, beating expectations as jewellery demand remained strong and China’s market improved.

From September to December, sales reached €6.40 billion ($7.45 billion), above analysts’ forecast of €6.28 billion. Jewellery led growth with a 14% increase, while watch brands like IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre rose 7%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sales in Asia, excluding Japan, grew 6%, with China, Hong Kong, and Macau up 2%, signaling a recovery in the region. Other strong markets included South Korea and Australia.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      